Fire destroys Smith County home

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening.

The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.

Authorities say that a cause has yet to be determined and that no injuries were reported. The house is expected to be declared a total loss.

Emergency crews from Red Springs Fire Rescue, Arp Volunteer Fire Department, Chapel Hill Fire Department and Smith County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

