Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Fire destroys Smith County home

A fire destroyed a residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 in Smith County on Friday evening.
A fire destroyed a residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 in Smith County on Friday evening.(KLTV)
By Kristine Guevara and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening.

The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.

Authorities say that a cause has yet to be determined and that no injuries were reported. The house is expected to be declared a total loss.

Emergency crews from Red Springs Fire Rescue, Arp Volunteer Fire Department, Chapel Hill Fire Department and Smith County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection where the pedestrian was struck.
Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle
2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
Smith County man dies in motorcycle crash, 1 injured

Latest News

Blake Honored in Carthage
Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame
New Chapel Hill ISD Police Chief
Chapel Hill ISD Police Department’s new police chief ramps up security and community involvement
Hero Hunger Awards
East Texas Food Bank gives out Hunger Hero Awards
Smith Co Foreign Trade Zone
Smith County companies can now join a foreign trade zone program
Visiting judge lowers Smith County constable’s bond to $40K
Visiting judge lowers Smith County constable’s bond to $40K