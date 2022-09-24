East Texas Food Bank gives out Hunger Hero Awards

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
In honor of National Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month, the East Texas Food bank celebrated by hosting their third annual Hunger Hero Awards.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In honor of National Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month, the East Texas Food bank celebrated by hosting their third annual Hunger Hero Awards.

The East Texas Food Bank has given out 27 million meals to 117,300 house holds in the past fiscal year.

Today an individual supporter, Carroll Greenwaldt, a community partner organization, Junior League of Tyler, a corporate partner, American State Bank, and a ministry partner, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd health system were honored this morning.

“We were significant I guess in providing a hundred-thousand-dollar grant that came from CHRISTUS health and that money is going to be used here in the community to provide nutrition and I don’t think at any time has that been more important than now with our economic situation,” says Todd Hancock, the president and CEO of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd health system.

Hancock accepted the ministry partner award on behalf of his organization.

Dennis Cullinane, The CEO of The East Texas Food bank explains how they chose the winners out of all their partnerships.

“We really take a look at the year and review significant grants that we’ve received and then we also take a look at the organization that have been there in the long run,” says Cullinane.

April Lanier is the community vice president for the Junior league of Tyler, a nonprofit organization that helps support woman and children within the Tyler community.

Junior League of Tyler has supported the East Texas Food Bank for 32 years providing funds and volunteers.

Mayor Don Warren declared a proclamation for Hunger Action Month which takes place every September.

Hunger Action Month
Hunger Action Month(Sariah Bonds)

