Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo.

According to KAUZ, 61-year-old Rickey Doty was found at the bottom of a rocky trail with a head injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene on September 17, 2022.

According to the Montague County Sheriff’s Office, Doty was not wearing a helmet.

Rednecks with Paychecks is a semi-annual four-day festival with music, races, and attractions for off-roading enthusiasts.

At least seven people have reportedly died at the off-roading park since 2015.

