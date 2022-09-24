Chapel Hill FFA students win Herdsman award for 2nd year in a row

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel High High School students prepared for the livestock competition at the East Texas State Fair 24 months in advance. That preparation paid off when it was announced that they won the Herdsman Award for the second year in a row.

Students are required to take an agriculture course at a high school level to be involved in the FFA program.

The Chapel Hill FFA director, Dallas Shively, said the opportunities presented to agriculture students allow them to go into leadership roles and become the future of agriculture in America.

The students were judged on how well they take care of their animals, how clean their stalls are, their posture, and how well they present themselves to the judges.

“Honestly showing livestock is probably going to be the biggest responsibility these kids have because they have to care for a living thing. These animals rely on them to feed them, they rely on them to water them, and take care of them on a daily basis. Those kids have to learn how to use time management, they have to lean how to negotiate, how to spend their money, how to save their money, how to use their money in a smart way. It’s just a life aspect that these kids, once they go through it, it makes them better people.”

