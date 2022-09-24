Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Blake Holland appeared in Carthage Friday night to accept induction into the Carthage ISD Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.
The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
Also honored were State Rep. Chris Paddie, bank president Gene Giles and Dorris Gibbs, a teacher for nearly 30 years.
