Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame

The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Blake Holland appeared in Carthage Friday night to accept induction into the Carthage ISD Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.

The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.

Also honored were State Rep. Chris Paddie, bank president Gene Giles and Dorris Gibbs, a teacher for nearly 30 years.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection where the pedestrian was struck.
Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle
2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
Smith County man dies in motorcycle crash, 1 injured

Latest News

Hero Hunger Awards
East Texas Food Bank gives out Hunger Hero Awards
Blake Honored in Carthage
Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame
New Chapel Hill ISD Police Chief
Chapel Hill ISD Police Department’s new police chief ramps up security and community involvement
Smith Co Foreign Trade Zone
Smith County companies can now join a foreign trade zone program
Visiting judge lowers Smith County constable’s bond to $40K
Visiting judge lowers Smith County constable’s bond to $40K