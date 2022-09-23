Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Longview animal shelter waives adoption fees, raises awareness for childhood cancer

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center Director Chris Kemper about waiving animal adoption fees for a donation for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month through September.

The adoption promotion honors a shelter co-worker who lost a child to cancer.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin
pOpshelf
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village
Joshua Ross McCuller, 40
Jury sentences Longview man who killed woman to life in prison
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview animal shelter waives adoption fees, raises awareness for childhood cancer
WebXtra: Longview animal shelter waives adoption fees, raises awareness for childhood cancer
Gabriel Johnson, 45
Man sentenced to life for robbery at Tyler restaurant
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
Smith County man dies in motorcycle crash, 1 injured