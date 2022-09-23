WebXtra: Longview animal shelter waives adoption fees, raises awareness for childhood cancer
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center Director Chris Kemper about waiving animal adoption fees for a donation for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month through September.
The adoption promotion honors a shelter co-worker who lost a child to cancer.
