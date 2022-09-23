Visiting judge lowers Smith County constable’s bond to $40K

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A visiting judge has lowered the bond for a Smith County constable who has been in jail since May.

Gregg County Judge Alfonso Charles was in the Smith County courtroom Friday afternoon. Charles lowered Curtis Traylor-Harris’ bond from $1 million dollars to $40,000 in total after an appeals court ruled Harris’ bond was excessive.

Harris was arrested in 2021 after being accused of stealing from a residence while on the job as a Smith County constable. He has been charged with official oppression, abuse of official capacity and theft of property by a public servant.

Previously, Traylor-Harris’ bond amounts were a collective $1 million. The ruling, signed by Justice Greg Neeley, stated the bond is excessive due to several factors, including a lack of flight risk, as well as Traylor-Harris’ ties to family and the community, and his history of employment. Nor, it said, is Traylor-Harris a risk to the community if he were to be released.

Charles also heard a motion from Harris’ to have Judge Jack Skeen Jr. recused from his case. Charles denied the motion and Skeen will still be over Harris’ case.

