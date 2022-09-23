Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tyler MPO Transportation Policy Committee learns more on state-wide efforts for safer roadways

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Erin Wides
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a statewide push for safety on Texas roadways and Tyler could play a role in it. According to TxDOT, for the past several years, about 10 people die every day in crashes in the state.

A presentation was given to the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Policy Committee on the beginning steps that state-level agencies are taking in an effort to get funding for local transportation committees.

The Texas Transportation Commission has created a statewide safety task force, in a response to an initiative called Vision Zero. The goal is to try to have zero deaths on Texas highways by 2050. Tyler’s Metropolitan Planning Organization Manager (MPO) Michael Howell said the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex MPO presented recommendations to other state MPOs that the safety taskforce is getting ready to make to the Texas Transportation Commission.

“That included budgeting items from state funds that would come to the MPOs and it would be a $50,000 distribution to each of the MPOs, throughout the state, that would be funding that would be dedicated specifically towards safety enhancement projects,” Howell said.

Funding is still being proposed at this point and Howell said no adoptions have been made. But this could potentially help the City of Tyler and surrounding areas with safety action plans.

“We would probably be having additional discussions with both the police chief, probably the local fire chiefs for both the city of Tyler and Emergency Services Districts, the hospitals would all be very likely stakeholders that we’d be engaging as part of that process,” Howell said.

The purpose of today’s presentation was to give notice to the Tyler policy committee that this is a discussion being proposed to the Texas Transportation Commission.

“The 50,000 (dollar) authorization would be on an annual basis. They’ve said it’s essentially a use-it-or-lose-it allocation that is going to be going out there,” he said. “So what we’re trying to be at this point is proactive in making sure that if this does get approved, as it’s currently being proposed to the Texas Transportation Commission, that we will be ready and already have a plan for how to incorporate that (funding) so we don’t risk losing it in that first year.”

All of this is in the proposal stage right now. Howell said they have not been given a timeline for presentation or approval at this time but they are following up with the state to get updates.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Joshua Ross McCuller, 40
Jury finds Longview man guilty of drugging, killing woman
OSHA has been notified and will investigate.
1 killed in oil well site accident in Harrison County

Latest News

Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, “continues to heal” after an injury at a...
Troup community continues to pray for Cooper Reid following head injury on the football field
Pumpkin Sales
Inflation hits East Texas pumpkin patches, but drought hasn’t hurt them
Dudes Holding Doors
Dudes Holding Doors
COOPER REID KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-22-22
Troup community continues to pray for Cooper Reid following head injury on the football field