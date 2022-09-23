Tyler ISD students collect items for families of those with childhood cancer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD went gold Friday for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Students at the Early College High School collected items throughout the week for families who are currently undergoing treatments or staying in the hospital.

A junior at the high school, Aneesa Cedillo celebrated her 10th year being cancer-free this summer. She says she is grateful that Tyler ISD is bringing awareness to childhood cancer.

“September is childhood cancer awareness month and every day every minute there’s a child getting diagnosed with cancer and in our Tyler ISD district, there’s at least over 30 kids that are diagnosed. But that’s what I know of, there could be more. And I just want people to know that kids get cancer too and it’s not just adults,” Cedillo said.

She said she hopes to be a pediatric oncologist one day so she can help kids like her.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.