Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tyler ISD students collect items for families of those with childhood cancer

Tyler ISD went gold Friday for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
By Kristine Guevara and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD went gold Friday for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Students at the Early College High School collected items throughout the week for families who are currently undergoing treatments or staying in the hospital.

A junior at the high school, Aneesa Cedillo celebrated her 10th year being cancer-free this summer. She says she is grateful that Tyler ISD is bringing awareness to childhood cancer.

“September is childhood cancer awareness month and every day every minute there’s a child getting diagnosed with cancer and in our Tyler ISD district, there’s at least over 30 kids that are diagnosed. But that’s what I know of, there could be more. And I just want people to know that kids get cancer too and it’s not just adults,” Cedillo said.

She said she hopes to be a pediatric oncologist one day so she can help kids like her.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection where the pedestrian was struck.
Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle
2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
Smith County man dies in motorcycle crash, 1 injured

Latest News

Blake Honored in Carthage
Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame
New Chapel Hill ISD Police Chief
Chapel Hill ISD Police Department’s new police chief ramps up security and community involvement
Hero Hunger Awards
East Texas Food Bank gives out Hunger Hero Awards
Smith Co Foreign Trade Zone
Smith County companies can now join a foreign trade zone program
Visiting judge lowers Smith County constable’s bond to $40K
Visiting judge lowers Smith County constable’s bond to $40K