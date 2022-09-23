Troup community continues to pray for Cooper Reid following head injury on the football field

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, “continues to heal” after an injury at a football game Friday night. Cooper suffered a serious head injury during the homecoming game against Buffalo.(KLTV/Arthur Clayborn)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - it’s been nearly two weeks since Troup football player Cooper Reid was injured on the field.

Cooper suffered a serious head injury during the homecoming game against Buffalo on Sept. 9.

Thursday night, his friends, schoolmates and family continued to pray for a full recovery. And they did it outside CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, where he is recovering.

Organizer Mandi Braswell says, “They just keep showing up. They don’t know what else to do except keep showing up and keep praying for Cooper. Wearing their blue. Wearing their number 22. They’re doing whatever they can to push him in his fight to heal and get better.”

Showing his family they will continue to be supported, and showing Cooper they will continue to pray.

Tammy Jones is the Superintendent of Troup ISD.

Jones says, “Cooper is just a great kid. He’s active in football, in FFA, on our fishing team. You just can’t help but love him. So, we’re rooting for him and we firmly believe God is hearing our prayers and he is going to heal him.”

According to the most recent update, Cooper is making progress and doctors are encouraged.

Still, they continue to pray for a full recovery.

Tonight’s was the second vigil held for Cooper.

