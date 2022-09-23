Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Smith County companies can now join a foreign trade zone program

Map of Smith County
Map of Smith County((Source: KLTV))
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The U.S. Department of Commerce approved a foreign trade zone program in Smith County.

On September 1st, the Tyler Economic Development Council (TEDCO) received the approval letter.

“We’ve got to show our companies and companies that are considering investment here in our community that they can make more money here than anywhere else they’re considering, and this is just another piece of the puzzle,” President of Tyler Economic Development Council Scott Martinez said.

Martinez said a foreign trade zone allows a company to transport a foreign good without paying initial international tax. For example, for a company getting a piece of equipment shipped overseas, “If you enter it into a foreign trade zone, and that company participated in a foreign trade zone program, it wouldn’t be taxed until it left, so they would be able to defer that duty.”

TEDCO has been working to establish the Smith County foreign trade zone for two years. The zone will help ease supply chain disruptions. “If you need to stockpile a component, you don’t have to pay taxes or honor those duties until you actually use it. So, you can mitigate your supply chain by being able to warehouse that component hypothetically until you actually use it.”

The program can also benefit the entire community, “If someone is working for a manufacturer for instance, they’re shopping in stores, they’re eating at restaurants, they’re at their church so it has a lot of benefit in the community,” Martinez said.

TEDCO is planning a meeting for October 18th for businesses interested in learning more about the foreign trade zone.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
pOpshelf
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village
Smith County man dies in motorcycle crash, 1 injured

Latest News

New Chapel Hill ISD Police Chief
New Chapel Hill ISD Police Chief
Smith Co Foreign Trade Zone
Smith Co Foreign Trade Zone
Curtis Traylor Harris Hearing
Curtis Traylor Harris Hearing
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin woman killed in wreck on Atkinson Drive