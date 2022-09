EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -Tonight’s Red Zone Forecast: Sunny skies turn mostly clear as the sun sets, a little after 7 p.m. Temperatures stay warm this evening, in the 90s at kickoff, dropping into the 80s for halftime and the drive home.

Light winds, generally out of the southeast for tonight, and no rain in the forecast. Enjoy the game!

Red Zone Forecast for Week 5 (KLTV Weather Team)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.