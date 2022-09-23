Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Quitman burglary victim finds husband’s ashes dumped from urn

Robby Earle Moseley, 32, of Quitman
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Quitman man has been arrested for allegedly tossing the cremated ashes from an urn while burglarizing a home, according to an affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the victim called Quitman police reporting “found property” -- a chainsaw and bicycle -- that did not belong to her in the bushes outside her home in the 800 block of N. Winnsboro St. on May 22.

The affidavit said police arrived and saw Robby Moseley leaving through a rear door of the house. Mosely ignored the police officer’s command to show his hands and retreated back into the house. Mosely then tried leaving through another door and was stopped by a Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to the affidavit.

The deputy found Mosley wearing a ballcap that had belonged to the victim’s father, and when searched was found to have a knife that also had belonged to her father, and jewelry from the house, according to the affidavit.

When the victim returned to her home she found that her husband’s cremated remains had been removed from an urn and “thrown all over the floor inside the house”, according to the affidavit.

Robby Earle Moseley, 32, of Quitman was charged with the felony offense of abuse of corpse, and burglary and is being held on a collective bond of $35,000.

