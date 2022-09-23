Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin Police investigating juvenile’s plot to murder her family; 2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds

(CBS46 News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Lufkin Police are investigation an incident in which led to two individuals being hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting Tuesday at around 11:30 p.m. at a resident in northwest Parker County. Upon arrival the deputies located a 12-year old female lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head. The juvenile’s father was located inside the family’s residence with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police. Both victims have been transported to to local hospitals by air.

Sheriff’s investigators say they believe the juvenile shot the father, fled the scene, and later shot herself. During their investigation it was discovered that the juvenile suspect had planned for several weeks to murder her family and pets. CID also says that she was in contact with another female juvenile in Lufkin who was also planning to murder her father but did not follow through her plan. Lufkin police continue to investigate the incident.

Sheriff Authier said the case is in its early stages and is still an active investigation.

“Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited,” said Sheriff Authier.

