Man sentenced to life for robbery at Tyler restaurant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury sentenced a man to life in prison for robbing a Razzoo’s restaurant manager at gunpoint in 2018.

Gabriel Johnson, 44, of Garrison, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for aggravated robbery.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Johnson ambushed the Razzoo’s restaurant manager after the business closed for the night, held him at gunpoint as he was leaving the restaurant and forced him back inside on Nov. 19, 2018.

Prosecutors told the jury Johnson demanded the manager open the safe that contained about $2,500 in cash then Johnson tied him up and told him if he moved he would come back and kill him.

During sentencing the jury was told of Johnson’s extensive criminal history, including six prior felony convictions, and being on parole for narcotics trafficking at the time of the robbery.

Johnson will serve 30 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice before he is eligible for parole.

