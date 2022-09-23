Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Goal of 1st female Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Chief is to be encouraging leader

Williams was elected as the Tribe's Second Chief Elect. She will be the first woman to serve as a Chief in the history of the Tribe
By Brian Jordan and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The first woman elected to serve as a Chief in the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas says she wants to be a leader that encourages people.

“I want to be a leader that encourages people and I want to be a leader that just cares for them, be a listening ear and see what I can do to help them out,” said Millie Thompson Williams.

Williams was elected as the Tribe’s Second Chief Elect. She will be the first woman to serve as a Chief in the history of the Tribe, which was forcefully relocated to Texas in the 18th century.

“I wasn’t really prepared to be here because its always been a man that led the tribe but as a lady I have to prepare myself to do this,” she said.

Williams said the feeling hasn’t really set in yet.

“It hasn’t really soaked in yet, but I am happy to be selected as the second chief,” she said.

She said she wants to help the young people in the tribe.

“So that they won’t forget their culture, their language and most of all education,” she said.

RELATED: Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas elects first female chief

