Chapel Hill ISD Police Department’s new police chief ramps up security and community involvement

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas school district gets a new police chief, ready to ramp up security and community involvement.

The Chapel Hill ISD police chief shares how his vision will impact the district.

“That high visibility presence is just a tremendous deterrent.”

The Chapel Hill ISD Police Department recently added Shawn Scott as their new police chief.

Scott says the mission of the Chapel Hill ISD Police Department is to provide...

“a safe and secure environment conducive to learning, and achieving excellence for our students, for our staff, and for our district as a whole.”

He says the police department wants to evaluate some of the factors that control their mission.

One of those factors is personnel.

“We want to make sure we have the right personnel dedicated to the mission, and serving in the correct capacity, i.e., the correct campus,” says Scott.

Scott goes on to say one officer may be a better fit at the high school than the elementary school.

He says they also want to evaluate the assignment of personnel.

“Now, currently we have officers assigned to all of our major campuses.”

Currently, three of the five schools have a dedicated officer on campus. The other two have a rotating officer, in addition to an on-campus security guard.

He says having an officer on campus increases response time, and allows officers to build relationships with students, faculty and staff.

“Safety is not just a chief’s responsibility, it’s everyone’s responsibility,” says Scott. “You know, every Sunday morning I hear my pastor say, no one person can do everything, but everyone can do something.”

Scott encourages everyone to report suspicious activity to campus security.

He also reminds people to ensure interior and exterior doors remain locked while children are present.

The Chapel Hill ISD Police Department is planning to have dedicated officers at all of their campuses by the end of the month.

