Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle

(KLTV)
By Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning.

According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by a SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.

Cox said the man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday. His identity is not known at this time.

