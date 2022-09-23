Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Black bean and veggie quesadilla with cilantro-lime yogurt sauce by East Texas Food Bank

A healthy, delicious and budget-friendly recipe from the East Texas Food Bank!
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kinsey Thompson with the East Texas Food Bank joins us on Hunger Action Day to share a budget-friendly, delicious quesadilla recipe you and your whole family will love!

Black Bean and Veggie Quesadilla

Recipe/Image Source: Cooking Matters

Keyword: Entrée

Servings: 6

Calories: 250 kcal

Ingredients

  • 1/2 (15 1/2 ounce) can black beans, no salt added
  • 2 medium zucchini
  • 1 bunch fresh spinach
  • 1 cup canned corn
  • 4 ounces low-fat cheddar cheese
  • 1 Tbsp canola oil
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper
  • 1-2 tsp water
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper
  • 6 (8 inch) whole wheat flour tortillas
  • non-stick cooking spray

Instructions

  1. In a colander, drain and rinse black beans.
  2. Rinse zucchini. Cut into thin slices or shred with a grater.
  3. Rinse and chop fresh spinach. If using fresh parsley or cilantro, rinse and chop now.
  4. Drain canned corn.
  5. Grate cheese.
  6. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add zucchini and cayenne pepper. Cook until zucchini is semi-soft, about 5 minutes.
  7. Add corn and spinach. Cover and cook until tender, stirring a few times, about 5 minutes more. Remove from heat.
  8. Add black beans to the veggie mixture. Stir to combine. Smash beans lightly with a fork. Add 1–2 teaspoons water to make a bean-and-veggie paste.
  9. Season mixture with black pepper. If using parsley or cilantro, add now. Transfer mixture to medium bowl. Reserve skillet.
  10. Spread vegetable mixture evenly on half of each tortilla. Fold tortillas over. Press lightly with spatula to flatten.
  11. Spray skillet lightly with non-stick cooking spray. Heat over medium high heat. Add one folded tortilla. Cook about 4 minutes per side, or until both sides of tortilla are golden brown. Repeat until all quesadillas are cooked.
  12. Cut each quesadilla into 2 wedges. Serve while hot.
  • Add your favorite veggies to the filling. In place of zucchini and spinach, use up leftover cooked veggies like collards, squash, or bell peppers.
  • To cut costs, use frozen spinach. Defrost, drain, and squeeze completely dry before adding.
  • Top with low-fat yogurt or salsa.
  • Use the remaining beans in a soup or to top a salad.
  • Compare labels for sodium/ saturated fat and look for no trans fat when selecting whole wheat tortillas.

Cilantro-Lime Yogurt Sauce

Image Source:www.milkmeansmore.org

Keyword: Side, Snack

Ingredients

  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 lime juiced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions

  1. Stir yogurt, cilantro, lime juice, and salt together in a bowl until smooth.
  2. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least 20 minutes.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

