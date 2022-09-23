Black bean and veggie quesadilla with cilantro-lime yogurt sauce by East Texas Food Bank
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kinsey Thompson with the East Texas Food Bank joins us on Hunger Action Day to share a budget-friendly, delicious quesadilla recipe you and your whole family will love!
Black Bean and Veggie Quesadilla
Recipe/Image Source: Cooking Matters
Keyword: Entrée
Servings: 6
Calories: 250 kcal
Ingredients
- 1/2 (15 1/2 ounce) can black beans, no salt added
- 2 medium zucchini
- 1 bunch fresh spinach
- 1 cup canned corn
- 4 ounces low-fat cheddar cheese
- 1 Tbsp canola oil
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper
- 1-2 tsp water
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 6 (8 inch) whole wheat flour tortillas
- non-stick cooking spray
Instructions
- In a colander, drain and rinse black beans.
- Rinse zucchini. Cut into thin slices or shred with a grater.
- Rinse and chop fresh spinach. If using fresh parsley or cilantro, rinse and chop now.
- Drain canned corn.
- Grate cheese.
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add zucchini and cayenne pepper. Cook until zucchini is semi-soft, about 5 minutes.
- Add corn and spinach. Cover and cook until tender, stirring a few times, about 5 minutes more. Remove from heat.
- Add black beans to the veggie mixture. Stir to combine. Smash beans lightly with a fork. Add 1–2 teaspoons water to make a bean-and-veggie paste.
- Season mixture with black pepper. If using parsley or cilantro, add now. Transfer mixture to medium bowl. Reserve skillet.
- Spread vegetable mixture evenly on half of each tortilla. Fold tortillas over. Press lightly with spatula to flatten.
- Spray skillet lightly with non-stick cooking spray. Heat over medium high heat. Add one folded tortilla. Cook about 4 minutes per side, or until both sides of tortilla are golden brown. Repeat until all quesadillas are cooked.
- Cut each quesadilla into 2 wedges. Serve while hot.
- Add your favorite veggies to the filling. In place of zucchini and spinach, use up leftover cooked veggies like collards, squash, or bell peppers.
- To cut costs, use frozen spinach. Defrost, drain, and squeeze completely dry before adding.
- Top with low-fat yogurt or salsa.
- Use the remaining beans in a soup or to top a salad.
- Compare labels for sodium/ saturated fat and look for no trans fat when selecting whole wheat tortillas.
Cilantro-Lime Yogurt Sauce
Image Source:www.milkmeansmore.org
Keyword: Side, Snack
Ingredients
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 lime juiced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Instructions
- Stir yogurt, cilantro, lime juice, and salt together in a bowl until smooth.
- Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least 20 minutes.
