1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday.

Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse.

DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR 2177), driving a 2004 Jaguar and disregarded a stop sign hitting the driver of a 2020 Ford F-150 traveling southbound on TX-110.

The driver and passengers of the Ford, both 24-years-old, and their 1-year-old passenger were taken to UT Health in Tyler with “non-incapacitating injuries”, according to DPS.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.