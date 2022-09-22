Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
The View’s Joy Behar welcomes new cohost, explains what keeps her coming back

By Jeremy Butler and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler spent some time chatting with The View’s Joy Behar and Behar’s new co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin. Behar talked about how she and her fellow co-hosts maintain friendships despite arguing all the time on the show. Griffin talked about stepping into the spot vacated by Meghan McCain as the show’s politically conservative voice. Behar also elucidated what keeps her coming back every new season.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

