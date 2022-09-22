Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today marks the first day of fall here in East Texas, and boy was it a SCORCHER! Thankfully, a weak cool front is currently pushing into East Texas, so while we will stay hot into the weekend, we will not be AS hot as today. We will stay hot and dry tomorrow and Saturday with mornings starting out near 70 degrees before quickly warming into the middle 90s each afternoon. Sunday will be hot as well, but changes will begin to take place later in the day in the form of a much stronger cold front. A few showers will be possible ahead of the front late on Sunday, then cooler air will begin to seep south of the Red River into East Texas, dropping highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Mornings will even trend cooler for Wednesday and Thursday in the upper 50s! Something we can all look forward to while dealing with a few more days of unseasonably warm weather.

