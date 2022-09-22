Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Red Zone Spotlight Player of the Week: Beckville Bearkats running back J’Koby Williams

By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Beckville Bearkats have won three straight, using the legs of running back J’Koby Williams.  He’s averaging just under 140 yards per game.  He makes it sound so simple.  He’s this week’s Red Zone spotlight player of the week.

J’Koby Williams explains how he does it. ”I just look to run the ball and try to score touchdowns.”

Williams talks about turning things around after losing the first game to Timpson. “After that game you know we didn’t have the outcome that we wanted, but we got better each week and it just came together.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Joshua Ross McCuller, 40
Jury finds Longview man guilty of drugging, killing woman
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

Carthage Coach Scott Surratt
Carthage coach excited about homecoming game against Bullard
Carthage Coach Scott Surratt
Carthage coach excited about homecoming game against Bullard
HALE LOBOS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-21-22
2 East Texans say ‘yes’ to Alabama football
RENAUD ALABAMA BOUND KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-21-22
Tyler Legacy’s Justin Renaud headed to 'Bama