Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Over 1 million Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers

Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August.
Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up.

Tesla says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that the automatic window reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that’s a violation of federal safety standards for power windows. An online software update will fix the problem, Tesla says.

The recall covers certain 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and some 2020 and 2021 Model Y SUVs. Also included are some Model S sedans and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022.

Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August. Owners will be notified by letter starting Nov. 15. The company says in documents that vehicles in production got the update starting Sept. 13.

Tesla was not aware of any warranty claims or injuries due to the problem as of Sept. 16, according to the documents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Joshua Ross McCuller, 40
Jury finds Longview man guilty of drugging, killing woman

Latest News

The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment using...
Army adds polices to handle sexual harassment
FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...
Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap
Alex Jones stands outside the courtroom in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday. The conspiracy...
Alex Jones set to testify in trial over Sandy Hook hoax lies
The family of Sandy Hook victims gave testimony in the trial against Alex Jones.
Emotional day of testimony in Alex Jones trial