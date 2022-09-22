Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another warm start with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s this morning.  We’ll see mostly sunny skies again today and a weak cold front arrives by midday.  The biggest change with this front will be winds.  Southwest winds this morning will turn to the north by afternoon.  This will decrease the humidity just a tiny bit, but unfortunately, won’t do much for the temperatures.  Afternoon highs today will still reach the upper 90s.  Overnight tonight, a few more places could drop into the 60s through Friday morning.  Still sunny and hot on Friday with highs in the mid 90s.  The weekend continues to be sunny and hot, but the next cold front arrives Sunday night.  Not much chance for rain with this front, but it will knock temperatures back to near average for much of next week.

