Live with Neal McCoy on ​East Texas Angel Network benefit weekend!

The network supports the families of children with severe medical needs
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT
Longview, Texas (KLTV) - It’s East Texas Angel Network benefit weekend! Neal McCoy spoke with KLTV 7′s Blake Holland about this weekend and why the network is so important.

The Neal McCoy and Friends Jam Session is Saturday night at 7:00 at the Belcher Center and will benefit the East Texas Angel Network.

Also today, if you eat at Bubba’s 33 in Longview a portion of the sales will go to the network.

The East Texas Angel Network was established in 1995 by he and his wife, Melinda, who both wanted to support the families of children with severe medical needs. It’s a foundation established for the enhancement of the lives of families in East Texas whose child may be suffering from a serious or life-threatening disease.

