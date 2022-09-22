Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Webb County Constable to spend a year in federal prison

Webb County Constable Rudy Rodriguez
Webb County Constable Rudy Rodriguez
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of delays, a former county official is finally sentenced in a Houston federal court.

Back in March, Webb County Constable for Precinct One Rodolfo “Rudy” Rodriguez, Jr. entered a plea deal.

The case is linked to a charge of enticing a foreign person to engage in prostitution.

Rodriguez was sentenced to 12 months and one day followed by five years of supervised release.

As part of the conditions, he is to have no contact with the victim.

Rodriguez was first elected to office in 2004.

Earlier this year, he announced he was stepping down from his role.

KGNS News reached out to Webb County and the county judge for a comment which they declined since he is no longer employed with the county.

For more headlines. click here.

