Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters are investigating a fatal home fire in the area of 400 block of Pierce Street.

Authorities tell KBTX that one man died in the fire. The preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play.

Bryan Fire Chief Richard Giusti says they responded to the house fire call at 9:30 Wednesday night. When they entered the house, they found the man dead.

Giusti says there didn’t appear to be any smoke detectors in the home, ”We’re still looking for that, but it didn’t seem to be like any smoke alarms out there and if that’s the case that could have saved this man’s life.”

Neighbors told KBTX they started smelling smoke as early as two hours before firefighters were called, but didn’t know where it was coming from.

Both the Bryan Fire Department and Police Department are investigating the fire.

