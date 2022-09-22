Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

DPS finds 50 undocumetned immigrants inside trailer

DPS finds 50 undocumetned immigrants inside trailer
DPS finds 50 undocumetned immigrants inside trailer(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Over four dozen undocumented immigrants are found inside a tractor trailer.

On Sept. 21st at around 9 p.m. troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a suspected human smuggling attempt in north Laredo.

During their investigation, they found 37 men, 11 women and two juveniles inside the trailer.

All were determined to be undocumented from Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico, Honduras, and Columbia.

Michael Young Cortez, 61, of Dallas, and Dario Rodriguez, 20, of Guanajuato, Mexico were arrested and charged with human smuggling.

DPS will continue to investigate.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Joshua Ross McCuller, 40
Jury finds Longview man guilty of drugging, killing woman
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

Dudes Holding Doors
Dudes Holding Doors
Kama Bozeman, Owner of YesterLand Farm
Inflation hits East Texas pumpkin patches
Problems with fentanyl aren’t just happening along the southern border or in another state;...
Rusk County sheriff discusses fentanyl spreading into East Texas
Gregg County Historical Museum Director Lindsay Loy
Landmarks of Longview gives tour of significant homes
Chassin Tausch, 17, of Colmesneil
Shooting threat at Colmesneil ISD leads to student arrest