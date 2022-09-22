Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village

pOpshelf
pOpshelf(City of Tyler)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village.

The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website.

The City of Tyler issued a sign permit for the store this week. According to city records, it will be located between Five Below and Versona.

KLTV has reached out to Dollar General for comment on an opening date and how many employees they will hire.

