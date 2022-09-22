Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village.

The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website.

The City of Tyler issued a sign permit for the store this week. According to city records, it will be located between Five Below and Versona.

KLTV has reached out to Dollar General for comment on an opening date and how many employees they will hire.

