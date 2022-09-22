Crews contain 20-acre wildfire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple fire crews are monitoring a 20-acre wildfire in Rusk County, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire was located north of the Laneville community, off Farm-to-Market Road 225, between Mount Enterprise and Henderson.

(Source: KLTV staff)

The Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department, and Texas A&M Forest Service responded on Wednesday, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

“We’ve seen an uptick of wildfires caused by unsupervised outdoor fires. With warm and windy days ahead, please refrain from burning,” a news release stated.

