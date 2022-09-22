Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Appeals court rules bond ‘excessive’ for Smith County constable accused of theft

Suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris will be back in court on Friday after an appeals court ruled that his bond amount is too high.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris will be back in court on Friday after an appeals court ruled that his bond amount is too high.

In an August 30 ruling, 12th Court of Appeals in Tyler deemed Traylor-Harris’ $1 million bail amount to be “unsupported by the evidence and therefore excessive.” Traylor-Harris was arrested in 2021 after being accused of stealing from a residence while on the job as a Smith County constable. He has been charged with official oppression, abuse of official capacity and theft of property by a public servant.

Previously, Traylor-Harris’ bond amounts were $500,000 and $10,000. However, after a multiple violations of his bond were apparently caught on video, the $10,000 bond was increased to $500,000. The ruling, signed by Justice Greg Neeley, stated the bond is excessive due to several factors, including a lack of flight risk, as well as Traylor-Harris’ ties to family and the community, and his history of employment. Nor, it said, is Traylor-Harris a risk to the community if he were to be released.

A hearing on the court’s ruling will be held on Friday. Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said the primary purpose of the hearing, however, is regarding a motion filed by Traylor-Harris to have Smith County Judge Jack Skeen Jr. recused from the case. Gregg County Judge Alfonso Charles will hear the motion.

Previous reporting:

Trial date set for suspended Smith County constable accused of theft

Smith County constable back in jail after video exposes bond violation

DA’s office releases footage from Smith County constable’s alleged theft of home

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Joshua Ross McCuller, 40
Jury finds Longview man guilty of drugging, killing woman
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

Appeals court rules bond ‘excessive’ for Smith County constable accused of theft
Appeals court rules bond ‘excessive’ for Smith County constable accused of theft
City of Nacogdoches
Collapsed pipe leads to discharge of sewage in Nacogdoches
Millie Thompson Williams
Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas elects first female chief
Multiple fire crews are monitoring a 20-acre wildfire in Rusk County, according to the Texas...
Crews contain 20-acre wildfire in Rusk County