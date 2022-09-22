Appeals court rules bond ‘excessive’ for Smith County constable accused of theft

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris will be back in court on Friday after an appeals court ruled that his bond amount is too high.

In an August 30 ruling, 12th Court of Appeals in Tyler deemed Traylor-Harris’ $1 million bail amount to be “unsupported by the evidence and therefore excessive.” Traylor-Harris was arrested in 2021 after being accused of stealing from a residence while on the job as a Smith County constable. He has been charged with official oppression, abuse of official capacity and theft of property by a public servant.

Previously, Traylor-Harris’ bond amounts were $500,000 and $10,000. However, after a multiple violations of his bond were apparently caught on video, the $10,000 bond was increased to $500,000. The ruling, signed by Justice Greg Neeley, stated the bond is excessive due to several factors, including a lack of flight risk, as well as Traylor-Harris’ ties to family and the community, and his history of employment. Nor, it said, is Traylor-Harris a risk to the community if he were to be released.

A hearing on the court’s ruling will be held on Friday. Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said the primary purpose of the hearing, however, is regarding a motion filed by Traylor-Harris to have Smith County Judge Jack Skeen Jr. recused from the case. Gregg County Judge Alfonso Charles will hear the motion.

