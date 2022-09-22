2 East Texans say ‘yes’ to Alabama football

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Twice this week, Alabama’s rich football program got a yes from East Texas athletes. Wednesday Longview’s Jalen Hale made his announcement. And two days before, Tyler Legacy’s Justin Renaud made a similar announcement.

After we congratulated him, Renaud was asked if the recruiting while playing became a distraction.

”First of all, thank you. No, I was very selective...who do I want to talk to? So that never came in to play, when it came to whether or not I can balance the recruiting process and then my players, my teammates and my coaches.”

Tyler Legacy’s Justin Renaud headed to 'Bama

