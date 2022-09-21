Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Zavalla man accused of setting fire to ex’s boyfriend’s shed.

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Zavalla man is accused of intentionally setting fire to a shed owned by his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.

According to an arrest affidavit, at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Chandler Keith Hawley was observed via a game camera setting fire to a storage shed at a residence in Huntington. The fire apparently destroyed a portion of the shed and some of its contents. The affidavit said the homeowner as alerted to the disturbance after hearing his air conditioning unit being ripped out from its window.

The affidavit states that Hawley was positively identified in the footage and photos taken from the game camera by his ex-girlfriend, who is currently in a relationship with the homeowner. Hawley has since been arrested and booked into the Angelina County Jail on a charge of arson.

