Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Wednesday’s Weather: Hot and humid again today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s going to be another hot one today.  Temperatures this morning are starting out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.  Expect lots of sunshine and temperatures to rise into the upper 90s this afternoon.  The humidity will make the afternoon feel like the triple digits at times.  More of the same tomorrow, but a weak cold front arrives and turns south winds to the north.  Unfortunately, there won’t be much of a cool down with this front, but it could drop the humidity very briefly.  Sunshine and hot temperatures continue into the weekend as another cold front begins to move toward East Texas.  There’s only a slight chance for a few scattered showers with this front on Sunday, but the cool down looks to be a lot more noticeable.  Temperatures will return to near average for early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks
Smith County fire marshal resigns effective Oct. 1
Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
$2.5M settlement reached by Longview ISD, families of students allegedly abused by former Everhart educators
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

Latest News

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Sixth grader Summer Patterson designs, donates coloring books to local hospital
Sixth grader designs, donates coloring books to local hospital
Joshua Ross McCuller, 40
Longview man on trial for 2021 murder of girlfriend
Rose Complex
Rose Complex construction progress forging ahead