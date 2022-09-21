Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Hot and sunny conditions for the final full day of summer.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today marks the final full day of summer here in East Texas, and boy is it certainly going to FEEL like summer this afternoon with highs sitting well above average in the middle to upper 90s with sunny skies. Skies remain dry and clear overnight with some patchy fog potentially developing early tomorrow morning. Thursday will be another hot day in the upper 90s for most East Texans, but a very weak cold front will arrive during the day should knock our afternoon highs down into the middle 90s for Friday as well as the weekend. This weak front arrives just in time for fall, since the autumnal equinox officially begins at 8:04 PM tomorrow evening. We will stay hot and dry throughout the remainder of the work week as well as most of the weekend, but better changes are not too far away. Our next strong cold front will arrive next Monday and will bring a more significant cool down to East Texas. A few showers will be possible ahead of the front late on Sunday, then cooler air will begin to seep south of the Red River into East Texas, dropping highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s for the first half of next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks
Smith County fire marshal resigns effective Oct. 1
Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
$2.5M settlement reached by Longview ISD, families of students allegedly abused by former Everhart educators
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 9-21-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 9-21-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 9-21-22
A cold front on Sunday night will cool us off...finally, early next week.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips