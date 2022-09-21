WebXtra: Tyler Gold Run to raise funds, awareness for childhood cancer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Gold Run for childhood cancer is set to happen Saturday, Sept. 24, at Bergfeld Park in Tyler. KLTV 7′s Blake Holland spoke about the run with Heather Rucker, founder and director of The Gold Network of East Texas.

Click here to register for the Tyler Gold Run: Tyler Gold Run 5K registration information at GetMeRegistered.com

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.