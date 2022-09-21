Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Trial continues for Longview man accused of drugging, killing woman

By Kristine Guevara and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a Longview man accused of killing a woman in January 2021 continued Wednesday.

Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, of Longview, is on trial in Judge Alfonso Charles’ courtroom for the murder of social worker Lori Follis, with whom he was in a relationship at the time he is accused of killing her.

Wednesday, Tarrant County Medical Examiner Dr. Tasha Greenberg, took the stand.

Greenberg said Follis had been given a sleeping pill and the effects which could have caused disorientation. In day 2 of the trial, a journal shown as evidence showed McCuller was going to fix up a cup with sleeping pills for Follis to take.

Greenberg explained that there is no medical examiner in Gregg or Harrison Counties, so bodies are sent to a private company. Follis’ body was sent to Tyler.

Greenberg is the person who examined Follis’ body after the alleged crime and put her findings in a report. Greenberg explained she Follis had blunt force injuries throughout her body. Numerous abrasions and contusions as well as bone fractures were found on Follis.

Greenberg said she believes Follis was struck from behind and believes the manner of death is homicide. She said the cause of death is blunt force injuries and internal injuries.

RELATED: Longview man on trial for 2021 murder of girlfriend

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks
Smith County fire marshal resigns effective Oct. 1
Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
$2.5M settlement reached by Longview ISD, families of students allegedly abused by former Everhart educators
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

Latest News

Trial continues for Longview man accused of drugging, killing woman
Trial continues for Longview man accused of drugging, killing woman
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler
City of Lufkin says purchase of Morris Frank Park fields part of master plan
City of Lufkin says purchase of Morris Frank Park fields part of master plan