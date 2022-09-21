Trial continues for Longview man accused of drugging, killing woman

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a Longview man accused of killing a woman in January 2021 continued Wednesday.

Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, of Longview, is on trial in Judge Alfonso Charles’ courtroom for the murder of social worker Lori Follis, with whom he was in a relationship at the time he is accused of killing her.

Wednesday, Tarrant County Medical Examiner Dr. Tasha Greenberg, took the stand.

Greenberg said Follis had been given a sleeping pill and the effects which could have caused disorientation. In day 2 of the trial, a journal shown as evidence showed McCuller was going to fix up a cup with sleeping pills for Follis to take.

Greenberg explained that there is no medical examiner in Gregg or Harrison Counties, so bodies are sent to a private company. Follis’ body was sent to Tyler.

Greenberg is the person who examined Follis’ body after the alleged crime and put her findings in a report. Greenberg explained she Follis had blunt force injuries throughout her body. Numerous abrasions and contusions as well as bone fractures were found on Follis.

Greenberg said she believes Follis was struck from behind and believes the manner of death is homicide. She said the cause of death is blunt force injuries and internal injuries.

