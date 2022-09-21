Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen

A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen. Police believe the toddler died from being left in a hot vehicle.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Police say a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside an SUV that was stolen after his father was fatally shot during an argument.

The incident reportedly started about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday with an argument between the toddler’s 38-year-old father and another man at a shopping center in Houston.

The boy’s father was shot several times in the chest, killing him. The gunman then drove off in the father’s SUV.

Police say they didn’t know a child was inside the stolen vehicle until a woman called in a missing persons report for her husband and 2-year-old child at 6:36 p.m.

About 30 minutes later, investigators found the SUV with the 2-year-old dead inside.

Police believe the toddler died from being left in a hot vehicle, saying he may have been in the car since about 2 p.m. Temperatures reportedly reached highs in the mid-90s.

The suspect is still at large.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks
Smith County fire marshal resigns effective Oct. 1
Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
$2.5M settlement reached by Longview ISD, families of students allegedly abused by former Everhart educators
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building
Authorities respond to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas on Monday...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

Latest News

President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will give a speech at the United Nations General...
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body’s charter
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin sets partial military call-up, won’t ‘bluff’ on nukes
In this image made from a video, a rescuer pours water on one of stranded whales on Ocean...
Some 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway
Some Republicans say ending the Trump administration's Remain in Mexico policy has led to...
Legal action brewing to stop governors from shipping migrants