Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Three suspects arrested in murder of 16-year-old Texas girl

The investigation is still on-going in an effort to determine a motive.
Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez,21, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20,
Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez,21, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20,(Liberty County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Three suspects were arrested in the murder of Emily Rodriguez-Avila,16, whose body was found Sept. 4 in Liberty County Texas.

Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez, 21, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20, were charged with murder and are being held on a $1 million bond.

Alvarez-Flores is facing an additional charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with a $5,000 bond, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

According to KHOU, Rodriguez-Avila texted her family and said friends were giving her a ride after work the day prior to her body being found dumped by the side of a rural road east of Plum Grove in Liberty County, which is roughly an hour away from her job.

The victim was still wearing her uniform when her body was found.

The murder remains under investigation. A motive has not yet been established.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Joshua Ross McCuller, 40
Jury finds Longview man guilty of drugging, killing woman

Latest News

Multiple fire crews are monitoring a 20-acre wildfire in Rusk County, according to the Texas...
Crews contain 20-acre wildfire in Rusk County
An East Texas city celebrated their 150th anniversary today during an official Texas historical...
Jacksonville celebrates 150th anniversary with dedication of Texas Historical Marker in public square
Students who came to the deaf awareness event watching facilitators sign.
‘Deaf, Deaf World’ event brings awareness about deaf, hard of hearing community’s experiences
Nacogdoches High School
Nacogdoches ISD Education Foundation launches with aim to bolster education resources
City of Lufkin says purchase of Morris Frank Park fields part of master plan
City of Lufkin says purchase of Morris Frank Park fields part of master plan