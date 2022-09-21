Three suspects arrested in murder of 16-year-old Texas girl

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Three suspects were arrested in the murder of Emily Rodriguez-Avila,16, whose body was found Sept. 4 in Liberty County Texas.

Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez, 21, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20, were charged with murder and are being held on a $1 million bond.

Alvarez-Flores is facing an additional charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with a $5,000 bond, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

According to KHOU, Rodriguez-Avila texted her family and said friends were giving her a ride after work the day prior to her body being found dumped by the side of a rural road east of Plum Grove in Liberty County, which is roughly an hour away from her job.

The victim was still wearing her uniform when her body was found.

The murder remains under investigation. A motive has not yet been established.

