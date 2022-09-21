Sheriff warns suspected fentanyl seized in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fentanyl may have been found in Rusk County.

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez announced Wednesday in a social media post that contraband suspected to be fentanyl was located and seized in Rusk County. Valdez said the items found have “presumptively tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.” The seizure of these items took place during the course of criminal investigations in 2022. Below are images of some of the items seized.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office said it has seized what is believed to be fentanyl. (Rusk County Sheriff's Office)

Fentanyl is an opioid drug used in the treatment of severe pain. Fentanyl has a high risk for addiction and dependence. Fentanyl depresses the central nervous system and respiratory function. Exposure to Fentanyl may be fatal. Fentanyl can be absorbed into the body via inhalation, oral exposure or ingestion, or skin contact. Fentanyl can cause respiratory distress and death when taken in high doses or combined with alcoholic beverages. Fentanyl can also be deadly when combined with narcotics, such as marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Valdez also said Fentanyl is being distributed in Rusk County in the form of Alprazolam (Xanax Bars) and oxycodone tablets.

“We urge our parents and educators to be vigilant of the dangers of Fentanyl and to immediately report any suspicion of Fentanyl or any illicit controlled substance to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office,” Valdez said.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office can be reached by phone at 903-657-3581.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.