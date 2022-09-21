Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Hot and Humid through the next several days...a bit less humid on Friday, then more humidity for Saturday and Sunday before a cold front moves through during the second half of the day on Sunday. This front is likely to cool us down quite a few degrees and drive out the humid air for several days as well. We are anticipating Well Above Normal Temperatures through Sunday, then temperatures should near normal for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Low temperatures drop into the upper 60s on Monday morning, then the lower 60s on Tuesday. Just a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday as the cold front moves through...but nothing significant is likely. As Autumn begins on Thursday, it will feel more like summer with no real relief from the heat until early next week. Have a great Wednesday.

