Officials: Deputy released from hospital after suffering gunshot wound in Tri-State Fair shooting

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials confirmed a Potter County Sheriff’s Office deputy was released from the hospital last night after being involved in Monday night’s Tri-State Fair shooting.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office deputy was wounded while trying to stop an armed young man.

The deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest and had a full uniform.

Also injured during the shooting was a bystander, firefighter and a suspect.

