Nacogdoches County man dies after crashing into car, then stepping into path of SUV

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Offices says that a man died Tuesday after two wrecks on Hwy 7 E., about four miles east of Nacogdoches.

The sheriff’s office investigation leads them to believe the man intentionally caused the two crashes. His name is not being released at this time.

Sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders responded to the 2600 block of State Hwy 7 East at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash involving a 2005 Toyota Highlander and a 2018 Hyundai Elantra. The Elantra was inhabited by a 26-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger. The Highlander was driven by the man who later died. Deputies say that the man was traveling west when he veered into the eastbound lane of the roadway towards the Hyundai.

Then, there was a call about a second crash scene.

The man had exited his Highlander on foot, and continued heading eastbound on the highway. The investigation showed that the man intentionally ran into the westbound lane of traffic, into the path of an oncoming 2018 Ford SUV, which struck him.

The two people who were in the Elantra in the first wreck were taken to a local hospital, and were treated for injuries and released.

The driver of the SUV was released from the scene after being examined by EMS.

The man who stepped into the path of the SUV was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The investigation into the crashes is ongoing, the sheriff’s office says.

Nacogdoches Fire Department, Nacogdoches County Emergency Medical Services, and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the sheriff’s office in the case.

