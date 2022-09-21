Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man who posed as high school student pleads guilty to production of child pornography

24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown
24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 24-year-old man accused of engaging in multiple relationships with high school girls in the Lubbock, Abilene and San Angelo areas pleaded guilty to production and attempted production of child pornography Tuesday.

Tyler Patrick Brown faces 15 to 30 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

Investigators say Brown communicated with high school girls through social media and provided them with gifts, money and alcohol in exchange for sexual favors. Law enforcement seized a 12-second video recorded on a cellphone showing one of the underage victims performing oral sex on Brown, according to court documents.

Brown admitted to producing the video and enticing the young girl to engage in sexual acts.

Court documents state shortly after Brown connected with the victim he regularly sent her small amounts of money via Venmo from Oct. 2021 to Jan. 2022. Brown also purchased alcohol and THC candy for the victim.

Brown will be rearraigned on Monday, Sept. 26 at 2:00 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: FBI searching for victims of accused child predator in Lubbock

