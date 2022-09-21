Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man pleads guilty for murder on November 2019 shooting in Clovis

Married couple, who has worked with the Salvation Army in Texas for years, moves to Amarillo offices.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man has pleaded guilty for second-degree murder for the November 2019 deadly shooting.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, 29-year-old Johnny Rae Vigil has signed a plea agreement for second-degree murder for the death of a man during November 2019 shooting.

The jury will be sentencing Vigil to 19 years in prison later this month.

Vigil is set to be tried starting Monday on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of 36-year-old Jahmall Burge.

Vigil is charged with shooting Burge multiple times, using Burge’s handgun, in a home near Lea Ave. Clovis, where Burge was employed as a caregiver.

Vigil has been held without bond in the Curry County Adult Detention Center since his arrest on Nov. 8, 2019.

Since he was incarcerated, Vigil has been convicted of battery against a peace officer for an incident involving a detention officer in 2020.

The release says on January 10, Vigil was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon or explosive by a prisoner after a body scan revealed he concealed a sharpened metal object with a towel wrapped around the non-pointed end in his jail uniform.

According to court documents, those charges are still pending.

