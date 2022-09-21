Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was injured after his vehicle rolled over him in Tyler.

The incident happened at the Wal-Mart fuel station located on Old Jacksonville Highway.

According to Tyler Police Department officer Ralph Buckingham, the man parked his car to fix a part of his transmission that broke underneath his vehicle.

His car was in park but the man left it running, Buckingham said.

When the man fixed the vehicle, it jumped into gear and rolled over him. Buckingham said the man’s legs were injured in the incident, but other than that he appears to be fine.

The injured man was being checked out in an ambulance.

