Livingston automated license plate reader leads to arrest of alleged RV thief

Victor Tellez-Tapia, 37, of Houston
Victor Tellez-Tapia, 37, of Houston(Livingston Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - An automatic license plate reader helped LIvingston Police Department track down a stolen trailer and the Houston man who was pulling it through town.

On Wednesday at about 8:45 a.m., police received a notification via the automated license plate reader that a stolen RV trailer bearing a North Dakota license plate number was being pulled by a vehicle traveling north on Pan American Drive.

Officers located the travel trailer that was being pulled by a maroon-colored Dodge truck, by that time traveling north on Business 59. While officers were attempting to stop the pickup, the driver made several turns as if he was attempting to evade the officers. The vehicle finally came to a stop in the 100 block of East Abbey Street and the driver of the vehicle was detained for further investigation. He was identified as Victor Tellez Tapia, 37, of Houston.

While officers were conducting their investigation, dispatchers were able to confirm the travel trailer was stolen from Brazoria County on September 9. Victor Tapia was then charged with possession of stolen property and later booked into the Polk County Jail for felony theft. His bond has been set at $20,000.

This case will remain under investigation by the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Livingston Police Department.

