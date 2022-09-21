Jacksonville celebrates 150th anniversary with the dedication of a Texas Historical Marker at the cities’ public square

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas city celebrated their 150th anniversary today during an official Texas historical marker dedication ceremony.

KLTV 7′s Willie Downs reports from Jacksonvilles’ public square on the significance of the marker.

“So today we dedicate this marker which we hope future generations will enjoy and learn about their past,” says Dr. Deborah Burkett with the Cherokee Countee Historical Commission during her speech.

A crowd made up of people from around East Texas, gathered this afternoon on Jacksonvilles’ public square to celebrate the city’s 150th anniversary.

The Hazel Tilton Park in downtown Jacksonville was selected as home for the new marker.

“We’re standing on ground that’s been designated a public square or public park since 1872,” says Burkett.

The park was selected for its historical significance.

The city park began in 1872 when the land was donated by the International Railroad.

The Cotton Belt railroad line used to go right through the public square. traveling 90 miles, from Tyler to Lufkin, running the full length of Cherokee County

A ditch in the park is a reminder of where the railroad once was.

The park is also home to a 1928 WWI memorial statue, a 1992 veterans monument and the Vanishing Texana Museum.

“150 years doesn’t always happen, and we are so blessed in our county that we had enough documentation that the state thought was worthy to receive the marker,” says Burkett.

If you would like to see the new marker it is located at Hazel Tilton Park.

That is at east Larissa Street at south Main Street in downtown Jacksonville.

You’ll find the marker in the park right across from the Vanishing Texana Museum.

