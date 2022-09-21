Injured Troup football player recovering from brain surgery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, is in recovery following brain surgery.

According to updates from a Facebook group about Cooper, surgeons removed a new clot and also were able to clean up residual clots as well. Cooper is currently sedated, though at a lower level than in the past. Doctors are also monitoring the pressure levels in his brain.

Cooper suffered a serious head injury during the homecoming game against Buffalo on Friday, Sept. 9. He also suffered a stroke in the aftermath of his head injury.

Previous reporting:

Troup High School football player ‘continues to heal’ from head injury during game

Troup High School football player suffers head injury during game

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.